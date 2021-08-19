SIBCoin (SIB) Achieves Market Cap of $646,889.91

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $646,889.91 and $3,032.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.61 or 0.06704500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.58 or 0.01397849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00373354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00139909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.43 or 0.00567008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00341616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00312912 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,360,040 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

