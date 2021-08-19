Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Down 0.2%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.80 ($0.31). Approximately 56,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 263,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.85 ($0.31).

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Siemens Energy from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.