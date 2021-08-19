Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €60.72 ($71.44). Siemens Healthineers shares last traded at €60.60 ($71.29), with a volume of 385,979 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHL. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.80 ($62.12).

The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.68.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

