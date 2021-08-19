Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF remained flat at $$12.49 during trading on Thursday. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

