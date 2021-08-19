Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report sales of $17.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Sientra posted sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $78.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 3,502.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $363.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sientra by 388.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth $2,356,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

