Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sigilon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

SGTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,130. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 million and a P/E ratio of -17.33.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 172,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.