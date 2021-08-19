Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 15,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 18,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $49,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $293,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $479,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

