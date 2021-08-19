SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.02

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.07, with a volume of 359156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.55.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.