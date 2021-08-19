Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Simon Property Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.58. 11,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.