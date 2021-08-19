Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.83

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $847.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,021,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.