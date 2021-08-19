SingularityNET Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $212.04 million and $7.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.55 or 0.00849374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00047478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00102601 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

