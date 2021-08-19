Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:SHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $26.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
