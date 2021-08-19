Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $26.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

