Skrumble Network (SKM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $276,882.00

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $276,882.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00841897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00103173 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.