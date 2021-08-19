Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $354.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,590,069 shares of company stock worth $897,034,631 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

