Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) received a C$5.75 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SOT.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.54.

Slate Office REIT stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.36. The company had a trading volume of 161,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,089. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.37. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.47.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

