Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Sells $76,080.00 in Stock

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Rodney I. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $76,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Smith-Midland stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 45,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 95.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,930 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 441.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 19.2% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 38,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith-Midland during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

