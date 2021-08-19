Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 511,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 606,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.85. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.