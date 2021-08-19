Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $152,258.70 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snap stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,817,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,067,707. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.60.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

