Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196,729 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Snap worth $443,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Snap by 1,162.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,432,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,477,976 shares of company stock valued at $455,591,428.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.