SnowGem (XSG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004993 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

