SnowSwap (SNOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $224,051.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $224,051.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $8.62 or 0.00018229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00146652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.14 or 0.99728401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00915510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00701699 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 334,531 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

