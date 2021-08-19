SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CFO Buys $49,070.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 15,456,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482,036. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

