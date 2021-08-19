SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SOBKY stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

