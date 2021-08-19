Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.8 days.

Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.