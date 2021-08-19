SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $18.08

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $17.14. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 2,658 shares trading hands.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

