Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 59.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.05.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

