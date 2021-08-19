South32 Limited (LON:S32) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

South32 Limited (LON:S32) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON S32 traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.96). 136,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.47. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on S32 shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of South32 to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

