Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 985,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,847. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

