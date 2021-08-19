Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $403,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFST traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $386.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

