Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,277 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

