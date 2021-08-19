S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,712. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

