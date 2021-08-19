SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Equities analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report sales of $152.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.60 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $118.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $582.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

SP Plus stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $690.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SP Plus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SP Plus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.