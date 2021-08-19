SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0980 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $525,672.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 53% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00146652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.14 or 0.99728401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00915510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00701699 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

