Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Set at C$8.00 by National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) has been given a C$8.00 price objective by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.39.

SDE stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 306,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,335. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

