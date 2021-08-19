SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,260 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $$45.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,700. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98.

