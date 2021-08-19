SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $36.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

