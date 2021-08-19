SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Increased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $6,831,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.72. 1,637,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,447. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

