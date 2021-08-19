SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stock Position Cut by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,646,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,652,000 after buying an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,724. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15.

