SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Raised by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after buying an additional 422,064 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 304,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after buying an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 124,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,070. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.