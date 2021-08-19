SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,512 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,272. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

