SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 46,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 530,070 shares.The stock last traded at $39.01 and had previously closed at $39.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $766,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

