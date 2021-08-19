SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 157.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 187,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 110,438 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,892,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

XRT opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

