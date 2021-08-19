SPDR S&P Retail ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 47,942 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 346% compared to the typical volume of 10,744 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 184,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.48. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

