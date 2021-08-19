Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00305404 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00045723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

