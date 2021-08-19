Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $35,349.25 and approximately $6,350.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.00375297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

