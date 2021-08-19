Splinterlands Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00142803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00150336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.75 or 0.99960924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00913502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00705235 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

