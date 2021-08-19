Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $204.51 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,894,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.