Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Spruce Biosciences worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,590,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

