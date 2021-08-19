SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce $297.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.90 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. SPX has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

