St. James Investment Company LLC Acquires 32,869 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for 1.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.16% of Guidewire Software worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.48. 236,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

